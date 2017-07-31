BRIEF-Oneok announces expansion of Canadian Valley natural gas processing facility

July 31 (Reuters) - ONEOK Inc:

* ONEOK announces expansion of Canadian Valley natural gas processing facility to accommodate STACK production growth

* ONEOK Inc - plans to expand Canadian Valley natural gas processing facility in STACK play of Western Oklahoma to 400 million mmcf/d from 200 mmcf/d

* ONEOK Inc - Canadian Valley II project in Canadian County, Oklahoma, is anticipated to be completed by end of 2018

* ONEOK Inc - expansion and related infrastructure is expected to cost approximately $155 million to $165 million