BRIEF-Oneok Inc qtrly EPS $0.43

Feb 27 Oneok Inc
* Oneok announces higher fourth-quarter and full-year 2016
financial results
* Oneok inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.43
* Says for 2017 co is well-positioned to capture future
increases in ngl transportation and fractionation volumes
* Says 2017 guidance expectations already take into account
weather impacts experienced in late 2016 and in early 2017
* Says increased producer activity across our operating
footprint is expected to benefit all three business segments in
2017
* Oneok inc - qtrly ngl sales including ethane 12.5 mbbl/d
versus 20.5 mbbl/d
* Q4 revenue $2.65 billion versus $1.93 billion last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $2.49
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
