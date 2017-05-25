BRIEF-ONEOK, ONEOK Partners announce organizational changes

May 25 Oneok Inc
* Oneok and oneok partners announce organizational changes
consolidating key reporting responsibilities
* Oneok partners lp - walter s. Hulse iii becomes chief
financial officer and executive vice president, strategic
planning and corporate affairs
* Oneok partners -kevin l. Burdick, currently executive vice
president and chief commercial officer, becomes executive vice
president and coo
* Oneok partners -derek s. Reiners, currently senior vp, cfo
and treasurer, becomes senior vice president, finance, and
treasurer
