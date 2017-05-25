版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 26日 星期五 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-ONEOK, ONEOK Partners announce organizational changes

May 25 Oneok Inc

* Oneok and oneok partners announce organizational changes consolidating key reporting responsibilities

* Oneok partners lp - ‍walter s. Hulse iii becomes chief financial officer and executive vice president, strategic planning and corporate affairs​

* Oneok partners -kevin l. Burdick, currently executive vice president and chief commercial officer, becomes executive vice president and coo

* Oneok partners -derek s. Reiners, currently senior vp, cfo and treasurer, becomes senior vice president, finance, and treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
