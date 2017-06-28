版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-Oneok Partners, on June 23, co delivered notice of termination of its amended, restated credit agreement

June 28 Oneok Partners LP:

* Oneok Partners LP - on June 23, co delivered notice of termination of its amended and restated credit agreement, effective as of January 31, 2014 Source text (bit.ly/2tZJSTA) Further company coverage:
