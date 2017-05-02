版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Oneok qtrly net income per diluted share $0.41

May 2 Oneok Inc:

* Oneok announces higher first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Oneok Inc - Oneok reaffirms 2017 financial guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $10.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly NGL sales including ethane 9.8 mbbl/d versus 16.4 mbbl/d

* Oneok Inc qtrly net income per diluted share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oneok Inc qtrly total revenues $2.75 billion versus $1.77 billion last year

* Q1 revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐