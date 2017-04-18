版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Oneok reports new $2.5 bln revolving credit facility

April 18 Oneok Inc:

* Oneok announces new $2.5 billion revolving credit facility

* Oneok says new $2.5 billion, five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility, to replace existing oneok and oneok partners, l.p credit facilities

* Oneok Inc - facility includes options to request an increase in size of facility to $3.5 billion and two one-year extensions, subject to lender approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐