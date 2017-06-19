BRIEF-ONEOK to expand Mid-Continent NGL gathering system, Sterling III Pipeline

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 ONEOK Inc:
* ONEOK to expand infrastructure to serve STACK growth
* ONEOK Inc - ONEOK expects to invest approximately $130 million for these projects, which are expected to be complete by end of 2018
* ONEOK Inc - plans to connect natural gas gathering system to existing third-party natural gas processing facility in northern Oklahoma
* ONEOK Inc - expansions to help accommodate expected volume growth from current, future Enlink natural gas processing plants in stack play in western Oklahoma
* ONEOK Inc - pipeline is expected to cost approximately $40 million and be completed by end of 2017
* ONEOK Inc - to connect its natural gas gathering system by constructing a nearly 30-mile natural gas gathering pipeline and related infrastructure
* ONEOK Inc -third-party plant connected to ONEOK'S NGL gathering system expected to provide incremental NGL volumes as natural gas processing volumes increase
* ONEOK Inc - has entered into long-term processing services agreement with third party to gain access to additional 200 million mmcf/d of natural gas processing capacity in STACK, scoop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.