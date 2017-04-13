BRIEF-Oneroof Energy announces settlement of arbitration claim resignation of CEO

April 13 Oneroof Energy Group Inc

* Oneroof Energy announces settlement of arbitration claim resignation of chief executive officer

* Says CEO and president David Field resigned

* Oneroof Energy Group Inc - Dalton W. Sprinkle has been appointed interim chief executive officer

* Oneroof Energy Group Inc- terms of settlement included payment of $1.1 million to Trinity

* Oneroof Energy Group Inc - terms of settlement also include Oneroof's transfer of certain solar projects and leads to Trinity

* Oneroof Energy Group - entered into mutual settlement agreement with Trinity Heating & Air, D/B/A Trinity Solar, settling all claims between parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: