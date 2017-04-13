版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Oneroof Energy announces settlement of arbitration claim resignation of CEO

April 13 Oneroof Energy Group Inc

* Oneroof Energy announces settlement of arbitration claim resignation of chief executive officer

* Says CEO and president David Field resigned

* Oneroof Energy Group Inc - Dalton W. Sprinkle has been appointed interim chief executive officer

* Oneroof Energy Group Inc- terms of settlement included payment of $1.1 million to Trinity

* Oneroof Energy Group Inc - terms of settlement also include Oneroof's transfer of certain solar projects and leads to Trinity

* Oneroof Energy Group - entered into mutual settlement agreement with Trinity Heating & Air, D/B/A Trinity Solar, settling all claims between parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐