BRIEF-Oneroof Energy announces settlement of arbitration claim resignation of CEO

April 13 Oneroof Energy Group Inc
* Oneroof Energy announces settlement of arbitration claim
resignation of chief executive officer
* Says CEO and president David Field resigned
* Oneroof Energy Group Inc - Dalton W. Sprinkle has been
appointed interim chief executive officer
* Oneroof Energy Group Inc- terms of settlement included
payment of $1.1 million to Trinity
* Oneroof Energy Group Inc - terms of settlement also
include Oneroof's transfer of certain solar projects and leads
to Trinity
* Oneroof Energy Group - entered into mutual settlement
agreement with Trinity Heating & Air, D/B/A Trinity Solar,
settling all claims between parties
