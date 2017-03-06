BRIEF-OneSoft says cancels private placement financing previously announced

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 OneSoft Solutions Inc
* OneSoft announces warrant exercise by insiders and cancels private placement financing previously announced
* Onesoft solutions inc says company has now cancelled private placement financing that was announced on january 18, 2017
* OneSoft Solutions Inc - to receive gross proceeds of approximately $2.85 million through exercise of about 14.25 million common share purchase warrants
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.