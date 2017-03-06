版本:
2017年 3月 6日

BRIEF-OneSoft says cancels private placement financing previously announced

March 6 OneSoft Solutions Inc

* OneSoft announces warrant exercise by insiders and cancels private placement financing previously announced

* Onesoft solutions inc says company has now cancelled private placement financing that was announced on january 18, 2017

* OneSoft Solutions Inc - to receive gross proceeds of approximately $2.85 million through exercise of about 14.25 million common share purchase warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
