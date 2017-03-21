版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 15:43 BJT

BRIEF-Onesubsea awarded contract by BP

March 21 Schlumberger -

* Onesubsea announced award by BP of an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract Further company coverage:
