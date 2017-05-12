BRIEF-Onex Q1 net loss $937 mln vs $175 mln

BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
* High court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
May 12 Onex Corp
* Onex reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Onex corp qtrly revenues increased by 38% to $6.5 billion compared to same period of prior year
* Onex corp - net loss for q1 of 2017 was $937 million compared to a net loss of $175 million in same quarter of 2016
* Onex corp - increase in net loss in quarter was driven by two accounting charges
* Onex - charges would be expected to reverse as gains in income statement if relevant operating companies were ultimately sold at current fair market values Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* It is continuing to develop permian basin operations within a 70,000 acre lease in pecos county, texas
* Nanosphere Health Sciences signs binding merger agreement for 100% acquisition by Corazon Gold Corp.