版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 08:47 BJT

BRIEF-Onex takes Emerald Expositions public

April 27 Onex Corp

* Onex takes Emerald Expositions public

* At offering price, proceeds to Onex Group will be approximately $85 million of which Onex' share will be approximately $22 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐