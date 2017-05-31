BRIEF-Ono Pharmaceutical concludes a license agreement with array biopharma related to MEK inhibitor and BRAF inhibitor

May 31 Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it concluded a license agreement with Array Biopharma
Inc. to develop and commercialize binimetinib, a MEK
inhibitor and encorafenib, a BRAF inhibitor, in Japan and
South Korea.
* Says Binimetinib and encorafenib are currently in two
global Phase III trials for the treatment of patients with
BRAF-mutant melanoma (COLUMBUS study) and BRAF-mutant colorectal
cancer (BEACON CRC study) as a combination therapy.
* Under the terms of the agreement, ONO will pay to Array an
upfront payment of 3.5 billion yen and milestones up to 17.3
billion yen and other expenses
