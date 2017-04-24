版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Ontario Securities Commission issued order setting aside TSX decision approving issuance of 10.6 mln shares

April 24 Concerned shareholders of Eco Oro Minerals:

* Concerned shareholders of Eco Oro Minerals- Ontario Securities Commission issued order setting aside TSX decision approving issuance of 10.6 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
