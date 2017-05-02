版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Onvia reports Q1 revenue $6.1 million

May 2 Onvia Inc

* Onvia, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $6.1 million

* Qtrly net loss of $826,000 compared to net income of $19,000 in q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
