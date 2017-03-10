版本:
BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share

March 10 Ooma Inc

* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders

* announced pricing of secondary offering of 2.9 million shares at a price to public of $8.85 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
