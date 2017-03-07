BRIEF-Ooma Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Ooma Inc:
* Qtrly total revenue was $27.6 million, up 13% year-over-year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $28.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2018 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $121.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ooma reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.08 to $0.13
* Sees Q1 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.02 to $0.04
* Sees Q1 2018 gaap loss per share $0.18 to $0.21
* Sees FY 2018 gaap loss per share $0.71 to $0.79
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.16
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $121 million to $124 million
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $27.8 million to $28.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock