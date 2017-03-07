版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Ooma Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.01

March 7 Ooma Inc:

* Qtrly total revenue was $27.6 million, up 13% year-over-year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $28.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $121.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ooma reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.08 to $0.13

* Sees Q1 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.02 to $0.04

* Sees Q1 2018 gaap loss per share $0.18 to $0.21

* Sees FY 2018 gaap loss per share $0.71 to $0.79

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.16

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $121 million to $124 million

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $27.8 million to $28.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐