2017年 4月 18日

BRIEF-Opaleye Management reports 5.52 pct passive stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals

April 17 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* Opaleye Management Inc reports 5.52 percent passive stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp as on April 7, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2pKEPTZ) Further company coverage:
