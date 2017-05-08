BRIEF-Open Text qtrly earnings per share $0.08

May 8 Open Text Corp:

* Open Text Corp - qtrly total revenue of $593 million, up 35% y/y

* Opentext reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Open Text Corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Open Text Corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $599.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Open Text Corp - announcing a 15% increase to quarterly cash dividend to $0.132 per share

* Open Text Corp - with ecd integration, it has streamlined its operational structure, eliminated role of president

* Open Text Corp - Stephen Murphy, president of open Text has left company

* Open Text Corp - expect ecd business revenue contribution in q4 fiscal 2017 to increase approximately 30% quarter over quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: