版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Opexa Therapeutics quarterly loss per share $0.12

May 12 Opexa Therapeutics Inc:

* Quarterly loss per share $0.12

* Opexa Therapeutics Inc - cash and cash equivalents were $2.8 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $3.4 million as of December 31, 2016

* Opexa Therapeutics Inc - in addition to assessing strategic options, co is conducting a review of its research and development programs other than Tcelna Source text:(bit.ly/2pFac1G) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐