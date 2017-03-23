版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-OpGen announces Q4 revenue of $1 mln

March 23 OpGen Inc

* OpGen announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results

* Q4 revenue fell 24 percent to $1.0 million

* OpGen Inc qtrly loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐