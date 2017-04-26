BRIEF-Opgen Qtrly net loss per common share $0.19

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Opgen Inc:
* Opgen announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 revenue $800,000 versus $1.1 million
* Qtrly net loss per common share - basic and diluted $0.19
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash

* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast