版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Opgen Qtrly net loss per common share $0.19

April 26 Opgen Inc:

* Opgen announces 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue $800,000 versus $1.1 million

* Qtrly net loss per common share - basic and diluted $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐