版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-OpGen signs supply agreement to use Thermo Fisher Scientific’S technology

June 19 Opgen Inc

* Opgen signs supply agreement to use thermo fisher scientific’s technology to advance acuitas® rapid test

* Opgen inc - opgen will commercialize acuitas rapid test for pathogen id and resistance genes on thermo fisher's new mid-throughput real-time pcr system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
