版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Ophthotech reports Q1 loss per share $1.20

May 3 Ophthotech Corp-

* Ophthotech reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 loss per share $1.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ophthotech Corp - collaboration revenue was $1.7 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to $15.7 million for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐