BRIEF-Ophthotech reports Q4 loss per share $1.86

Feb 28 Ophthotech Corp

* Ophthotech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results

* Q4 loss per share $1.86

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly collaboration revenue $ 5.3 million $ 4.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
