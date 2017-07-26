FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Ophthotech reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午10点53分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Ophthotech reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ophthotech Corp says initial, top-line data from company's Fovista OPH1004 trial, its remaining Phase 3 clinical trial, are expected in Q3 of 2017

* Ophthotech Corp - collaboration revenue was $1.7 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to $28.2 million for same period in 2016

* Ophthotech Corp - expects a 2017 year end cash balance of between $145 million and $160 million

* Ophthotech - failure of two previous phase 3 Fovista clinical trials, failure of competitor's Phase 2 clinical trial indicative of low likelihood of success for OPH1004 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below