BRIEF-Ophthotech says Glenn Sblendorio to become chief executive officer

April 24 Ophthotech Corp

* Says Glenn Sblendorio to become chief executive officer

* Says David Carroll promoted to chief financial officer, effective immediately

* Says David Guyer to transition to executive chairman

* Ophthotech Corp says Sblendorio's appointment as CEO effective July 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
