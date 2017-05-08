版本:
BRIEF-Opko Health CEO reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on May 5

May 8 Opko Health Inc

* Opko Health Inc CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on May 5 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pmC8Y1) Further company coverage:
