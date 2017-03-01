版本:
BRIEF-OPKO Health Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.04

March 2 Opko Health Inc

* OPKO Health reports 2016 financial and operating results

* Q4 revenue $275.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $310.8 million

* Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.04

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
