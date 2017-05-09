版本:
BRIEF-Opko Health reports quarterly loss per share $0.06

May 9 Opko Health Inc:

* Opko Health reports 2017 financial and operating results

* Q4 revenue $296.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $310.8 million

* Quarterly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
