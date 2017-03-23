BRIEF-Opko Health unit enters into amendment no 3 to credit agreement

March 23 Opko Health Inc

* Opko Health Inc-on March 17, 2017, unit entered into amendment no 3 to credit agreement which amends certain credit agreement dated as of Nov 5, 2015

* Opko - Amendment amends certain credit agreement to permit bio-reference laboratories, units to dividend cash to co in form of loan, not to exceed $55 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2ncdYjB)