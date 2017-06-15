BRIEF-OPKO provides update to late-stage study of HGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 15 OPKO Health Inc-
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
* OPKO Health - completed post-hoc sensitivity analyses to evaluate influence of outliers on primary endpoint results using multiple statistical approaches
* OPKO Health Inc - additional analyses that did not exclude outliers showed mixed results
* OPKO Health - analyses that excluded outliers showed a statistically significant difference between hgh-ctp and placebo on change in trunk fat mass
* OPKO Health Inc - preparation for pivotal pediatric ghd trial in japan is progressing and site selection is near completion
* OPKO Health - plans to utilize multi-dose pen for patients who continue in open label extension phase of adult phase 3, pediatric phase 2 ghd studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.