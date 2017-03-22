版本:
BRIEF-OPKO receives FDA orphan drug status to treat genetic neurological disorder

March 22 OPKO Health Inc-

* OPKO receives FDA orphan drug status for its new oligonucleotide to treat genetic neurological disorder

* OPKO Health Inc says OPKO plans to initiate a clinical trial of cur-1916 for treatment of dravet syndrome this year

* Received orphan drug designation from U.S. FDA for oligonucleotide-based antagonat (cur-1916) for treatment of dravet syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
