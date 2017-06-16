版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六 01:42 BJT

BRIEF-OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING

June 16 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc

* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING

* IT PRICED $200 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.75% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2022

* PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING AT AN INITIAL OFFERING PRICE OF 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐