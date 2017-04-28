版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.99

April 28 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc

* Oppenheimer holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings and announces quarterly dividend

* Q1 loss per share $0.36

* Q1 revenue $213.3 million versus $215 million

* Says aum increased 8.9% to $25.8 billion at march 31, 2017 compared with $23.7 billion at march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐