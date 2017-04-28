BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.99

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc
* Oppenheimer holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* Q1 loss per share $0.36
* Q1 revenue $213.3 million versus $215 million
* Says aum increased 8.9% to $25.8 billion at march 31, 2017 compared with $23.7 billion at march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes