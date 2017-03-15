BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings reports call of $30 mln of 8.75 pct senior secured notes due 2018

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 15 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc:
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. announces call of $30 million of 8.75% senior secured notes due 2018
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc says redemption of notes will reduce company's interest costs by $2.6 million annually
* Oppenheimer Holdings -will use net cash proceeds from asset sales of its commercial mortgage banking business to finance redemption of notes to be redeemed
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc- has delivered to holders of notes a notice of partial redemption, notifying such holders of co's intent to redeem on April 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.