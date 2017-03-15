版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings reports call of $30 mln of 8.75 pct senior secured notes due 2018

March 15 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc:

* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. announces call of $30 million of 8.75% senior secured notes due 2018

* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc says redemption of notes will reduce company's interest costs by $2.6 million annually

* Oppenheimer Holdings -will use net cash proceeds from asset sales of its commercial mortgage banking business to finance redemption of notes to be redeemed

* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc- has delivered to holders of notes a notice of partial redemption, notifying such holders of co's intent to redeem on April 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
