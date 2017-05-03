版本:
BRIEF-OptimizeRx reports Q1 loss per share $0.03

May 3 OptimizeRx Corp

* OptimizeRx reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue rose 22 percent to $2.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
