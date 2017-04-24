BRIEF-Opus Bank Q1 earnings per share $0.21

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Opus Bank
* Opus Bank announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says total net interest income decreased 7% to $56.1 million in Q1 of 2017 from $60.2 million in Q4 of 2016
* Net charge-offs were $5.1 million in Q1 of 2017, compared to $19.2 million in Q4 of 2016
* Net interest margin decreased 22 basis points to 3.14% in Q1 of 2017 from 3.36% in Q4 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: