BRIEF-Oracle and AT&T enter into strategic agreement

May 4 Oracle Corp:

* Oracle and AT&T enter into strategic agreement

* Oracle - AT&T signed agreement to move thousands of large scale internal databases to co's cloud infrastructure as a service and platform as a service

* Oracle says AT&T will migrate thousands of existing oracle databases containing petabytes of data plus associated applications workloads to oracle cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
