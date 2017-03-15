BRIEF-Oracle Corp posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.69

March 15 Oracle Corp

* Q3 FY17 GAAP EPS up 6 pct to $0.53 and non-GAAP EPS up 7 pct to $0.69

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69

* Qtrly total revenues were $9.2 billion, up 2 pct in U.S. dollars and up 3 pct in constant currency

* Oracle Corp - qtrly cloud software as a service (saas) and platform as a service (paas) revenues were $1.0 billion, up 73 pct in U.S. dollars

* Oracle Corp - qtrly operating margin was 32 pct

* Oracle - Qtrly total cloud revenues, including infrastructure as a service (iaas), were $1.2 billion, up 62 pct in U.S. dollars and up 63 pct in constant currency

* Oracle corp - qtrly non-GAAP operating margin was 43 pct

* Qtrly non-GAAP total revenues were $9.3 billion, up 3 pct in U.S. dollars and up 4 pct in constant currency

* Oracle Corp - Oracle also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of outstanding common stock

* Oracle Corp - quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of outstanding common stock, reflecting 27 pct increase over current quarterly dividend of $0.15

* Qtrly total hardware revenue $1.03 billion

* Oracle corp says "our new gen2 iaas is both faster and lower cost than Amazon web services"

* Q3 revenue view $9.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S