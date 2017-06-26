版本:
BRIEF-Oracle inks new cloud deal with Bank of America - CNBC

June 26 (Reuters) -

* Oracle inks new cloud deal with Bank of America - CNBC Source text - cnb.cx/2te1EFc Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
