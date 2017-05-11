BRIEF-Oragenics announces $3 mln preferred stock private placement and $2.4 mln loan

May 11 Oragenics Inc
* Oragenics announces $3.0 million preferred stock private
placement and $2.4 million loan
* Oragenics inc - to sell up to $3.0 million of series a
convertible preferred stock at a price of $0.25 per share
* Oragenics inc - concurrently with preferred stock
financing, company also entered into a note purchase agreement
with intrexon corporation
* Oragenics inc - intrexon note matures in two years and has
a simple interest rate of 12% per annum
* Oragenics inc - proceeds from intrexon note will be used
to fund company's ag013 research and clinical trials
* Oragenics inc - proceeds from stock offering, loan to
continue advancing biotherapeutic candidate ag013 toward clinic
for treatment of oral mucositis
* Oragenics inc - issued $2.4 million unsecured
non-convertible promissory note to intrexon & amended first
milestone in its oral mucositis ecc agreement with intrexon
