2017年 4月 19日

BRIEF-Oragenics says partner Intrexon to provide $2.4 mln loan to further clinical development of AG013

April 18 Oragenics Inc:

* Oragenics provides first quarter 2017 update

* Co's partner Intrexon provided commitment letter for $2.4 million loan to further clinical development of AG013 for treatment of oral mucositis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
