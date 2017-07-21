FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc's CFO Yifat Zommer resigned from her positions with co per personal reasons
2017年7月21日 / 上午10点32分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc's CFO Yifat Zommer resigned from her positions with co per personal reasons

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc - on July 18, yifat zommer, cfo of co resigned from her positions with co per personal reasons, effective August 1, 2017

* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc says on July 19, appointed hilla eisenberg to serve as CFO, treasurer and secretary, effective August 1, 2017

* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc - prior to her appointment, eisenberg served as company's finance manager from March 2016 until July 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2uIcO4Z) Further company coverage:

