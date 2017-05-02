版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Oramed receives Israel regulatory approval

May 2 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Oramed receives Israel regulatory approval to conduct human study for new oral leptin capsule

* Oramed Pharmaceuticals-Israel's ministry of health approved Oramed's commencement of proof of concept single dose study for its oral leptin drug candidate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
