BRIEF-Orange Belgium signs agreement with AMDOCS for digital-enablement services

May 9 Amdocs Ltd

* Orange Belgium has signed a three-year agreement with AMDOCS for digital-enablement services in support of its prepaid operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
