BRIEF-Orange Spain sees another 800 mln eur synergies in 2018 from Jazztel buy

Feb 23 Orange Spain:

* Says sees a further 800 million euros ($846 million) in synergies in 2018 from Jazztel acquisition

* Says total synergies from Jazztel buy to reach 2.4 billion euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9462 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
