BRIEF-Orascom Construction startS production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Co

April 20 Orascom Construction Ltd:
• Announces start of production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer
Company
• Plant has a nameplate capacity of 2,200 metric tons per
day (MTPD) of ammonia, 2,200 MTPD of urea synthesis, 1,200 MTPD
of granular urea, 4,300 MTPD of urea ammonium nitrate and 900
mtpd of diesel exhaust fluid, with a combined sellable capacity
of 1.5 to 2 million metric tons per annum of products
• Orascom’s U.S. unit, The Weitz Company, expanded its
industrial capability through its involvement in project
