April 4 Orascom Development Holding AG:

* FY 2016 results guidance

* FY 2016 total revenues are expected to be in range of 235 million Swiss francs - 240 million Swiss francs ($234.69 million - $239.69 million)

* Expected net loss attributable to shareholders in range of 195 million - 205 million francs for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0013 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)