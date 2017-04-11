BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding FY revenues down at CHF 237.4 million

April 11 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* FY total revenues of group reached 237.4 million Swiss francs ($235.40 million) versus 306.1 million Swiss francs in FY 2015, which included 65.2 million francs of land sales revenue

* FY net loss attributable to shareholders for reporting period amounted to 196.4 million francs versus. A net loss of 19.1 million francs in FY 2015