BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding FY revenues down at CHF 237.4 million

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 11 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* FY total revenues of group reached 237.4 million Swiss francs ($235.40 million) versus 306.1 million Swiss francs in FY 2015, which included 65.2 million francs of land sales revenue
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders for reporting period amounted to 196.4 million francs versus. A net loss of 19.1 million francs in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0085 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BIOTELEMETRY ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF PRICE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says new data at ats add to body of evidence for roche's esbriet (pirfenidone) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://www.roche.com/investors/updates/inv-update-2017-05-24.htm ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)